Sheikh Hasina likely to head for Belarus after brief stopover in India

Following the unrest, Air India has cancelled its scheduled flights to Dhaka with immediate effect. Approximately 7,100 Indian students (out of 8,500) have returned to India since the student protests began. There are about 8,000 Indians still in Bangladesh, but peace is anticipated to return soon.

Meanwhile, the BSF has beefed up its patrolling around the India-Bangladesh border.

“The interim government which comprises representatives from all political parties barring Awami late will run the country for now – under supervision of the army and then elections will be announced at a later date. Ours was a flourishing economy till a few years back and now there will be a lot of settling down before things fall in line,” a political commentator in Bangladesh, told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports from Dhaka suggest that some senior officials have taken refuge in the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh -which includes the Chief Justice.

Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed has said that his mother was disappointed with the way things panned out and she would never return to politics.

"Whatever happens now in Bangladesh is not our concern," Wazed said in a video message on Monday.