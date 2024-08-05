BSF orders 'high alert' along Bangladesh border; DG visits front

The DG landed in Kolkata around 10.30 AM on a flight from Delhi.

Chawdhary along with senior officers toured the remote North 24 Paraganas district and the Sunderbans riverine area to review preparations, an spokesperson for the South Bengal Frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata said.

The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately as part of the high alert," a senior officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The South Bengal frontier spokesperson said, "In view of the changed situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has issued alert all along Indo-Bangladesh border and the number of troops deployed along the border has been increased."

He added, "The DG was apprised of the role of BSF in maintaining national security along the sensitive international border." The BSF chief is expected to be in the region for the next few days.