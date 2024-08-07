Saudi delivery drivers bake in 'deadly' summer heat

RIYADH: Sheltering under a palm tree in Saudi Arabia's capital, a Pakistani delivery driver stole a quick break during the lunch rush when orders -- and scorching temperatures -- are at their peak.

Gulping a bottle of cold water as the mercury neared 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), the motorcycle driver said he was well aware the Gulf kingdom's harsh summer heat could be fatal.

Yet only by pushing through and filling the daily blitz of food orders will he earn enough money to send something back home, his main reason for coming to Saudi Arabia in the first place.

"The heat is intense and the sun is deadly. I always feel tired and exhausted," the 26-year-old said, asking to be identified only as Mohammed to avoid reprisal from authorities or his employer.

"But it is a good job for me and my family," added the father of two small children who live in Pakistan.

Sprawling Saudi Arabia, already one of the world's hottest countries, faces rising threats from high temperatures attributed to climate change.

Its scorching summers could become longer and hotter as the planet warms, experts warn.

The risks were on display in June, when more than 1,300 people died while performing the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, according to an official tally -- most of them unauthorised pilgrims exposed to long periods outdoors.