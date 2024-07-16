For eight million Indians, life is a gig and a mostly terrible one at that

You might have heard of it.

A 24-year-old worker being forced to take a pledge to skip toilet and water breaks until packages from six massive trucks -- each 24 feet long -- were unloaded. This message was passed on right after a 30-minute tea break at an Amazon warehouse in Manesar, Haryana.

With media reports painting this dire a picture, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was moved enough to launch an investigation while demanding answers from the Central Labour Ministry.

The incident might have gained attention because it happened at an Amazon warehouse, where even basic amenities like restrooms are reportedly missing. But it's far from an isolated case. In a country with about 8 million gig workers, such harrowing stories are all too common.

Labour associations in India have accused five warehouses in and around Manesar of violating regulations under the Factories Act, 1948. These cases highlight the broader issue of gig workers' exploitation by the companies that employ them.

With the rise of new-generation business models in retail and delivery, particularly aggregator platforms, the gig worker population is growing rapidly. NITI Aayog estimated that their numbers could expand to 23.5 million by 2029–30 from the 7.7 million they are at now.

India's unrecognised workforce

India's Social Security law defines a gig worker as someone who performs tasks or participates in work arrangements and earns independently.

This includes ridesharing drivers, food delivery couriers, freelance writers, graphic designers, and other service providers who offer their expertise on a project-by-project basis.

"A gig worker has to work over 10 hours a day to earn Rs 1,000. After expenses, he takes home about Rs 700," explains Prashant, an auto rickshaw driver with a ride-sharing platform in Tamil Nadu.

"But there are even days when we get nothing," he quickly adds.

Simon, another auto driver, speaks of how "today is a dull day". "Rides are hard to come by," he bemoans, underlining the insecurity that prompts him and his fellow drivers to "work even when we fall sick."