RBI slashes cheque clearing time to a few hours from 1-2 days

The Reserve Bank has revamped the cheque truncation system (CTS), which currently processes cheques with a clearing cycle of up to two working days, to improve the efficiency of cheque clearing and reduce settlement risk for participants, apart from enhancing customer experience.

Accordingly it has decided to transition the CTS from the current approach of batch processing to continuous clearing with on-realisation-settlement. From now on, cheques will be scanned, presented, and passed in a few hours and on a continuous basis during business hours, the RBI said, adding the clearing cycle will come down from the present T+1 days to a few hours.

Public repository of loan apps

With online financial frauds happening unabated despite many a regulatory measure to protect the gullible public, the Reserve Bank has announced the creation of a public repository of digital lending apps which will have to deployed by the lenders.

Noting that even though the guidelines on digital lending addressing protection of customers interest, data privacy, concerns on interest rates and recovery practices, mis-selling etc were issued on September 2, 2022, there are many unscrupulous players in the digital lending space who falsely claim their association with RBI regulated entities.