18 months and counting: RBI refuses to toss a glass of water towards the flames

Perhaps responding to the Survey's suggestion, Governor Shaktikanta Das issued word on Thursday morning that the central bank will do no such thing.



For, food constitutes over 46% of the inflation basket, and Das reasoned that such a high share cannot be ignored while computing the headline inflation rate. Moreover, he stressed that the central bank will remain vigilant over the spillover or second round effects of high food prices. The persistent price shocks are keeping headline inflation above the central bank's target of 4%, preventing it from cutting interest rates. Between February 2023, when the central bank last raised rates and now, inflation and growth are going in downward and upward directions respectively, just as they should.



The bad news though is that the sacred 4% target is more than a year away with RBI projecting headline inflation to remain above 4% even in the first quarter of next financial year. As for the current fiscal, given Q1 inflation settled at 4.9%, the central bank has retained its previous projection of 4.5% for the full fiscal FY25. The good news is, a degree of relief is expected in coming months, thanks to monsoon rains that are projected to be above normal in August-September, and higher reservoir levels boding well for winter crops. Consequently, headline inflation for Q2 is pegged at 4.4%, Q3 at 4.7% and Q4 at 4.3%. For Q1, FY26, headline inflation is estimated at 4.4%.



Meanwhile, citing resilience in domestic economic activity, RBI has retained its previous prediction of 7.2% real GDP growth for FY25. Further, Das insisted that the central bank's ceaseless vigil on price stability is just what is needed to sustain India's high growth path. FY25, Q1 GDP is pegged at 7.1%, Q2 at 7.2%, Q3 at 7.3% and Q4 at 7.2%, with risks evenly balanced. The growth momentum is likely to extend to Q1, FY26 when real GDP is pegged at 7.2%.