Hindenburg claims SEBI chief had stake in 'Adani scandal' funds, Buchs rubbish allegation

Hindenburg Research on Saturday released a report alleging that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in 'obscure' offshore entities linked to the 'Adani money siphoning scandal'.

The latest development comes after the US-based short-seller posted a cryptic message hinting at a possible new India-centric report.

The report claims that documentation from whistleblowers indicates their involvement in these offshore entities. Hindenburg claimed this is why SEBI did not conduct a thorough investigation into the conglomerate.

"We suspect SEBI’s unwillingness to take meaningful action against suspect offshore shareholders in the Adani Group may stem from Chairperson Madhabi Buch’s complicity in using the exact same funds used by Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani," the report claimed.

Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband rubbished the allegations levelled against them by Hindenburg as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

In their statement, Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch also said it is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom Sebi has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.

"In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10,2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years," the statment said.

Buchs further said they have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them.

"Further, in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course," they added.