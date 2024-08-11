Buchs say investment in IIFL Wealth Management made as private citizens, before Madhabi joined Sebi

MUMBAI: US-based short seller Hindenburg Research is attempting to attack Sebi's credibility and indulging in character assassination of its chairperson, Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval said on Sunday.

In a detailed statement issued on Sunday evening in response to allegations made by Hindenburg, the Buchs said their investment in a fund promoted by IIFL Wealth Management was as Singapore-based private citizens, and made two years before Madhabi joined Sebi as a whole-time member.

They said Dhaval, a senior advisor at Blackstone since 2019, is not associated with the real estate side of the private equity major.