Hindenburg allegations ‘baseless insinuations aimed at character assassination’: Madhabi Puri Buch

NEW DELHI: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch have denied the allegations made by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research that they had investments in one of the many Mauritius-based funds that were managed by the Adani group chairman’s brother to rig the share prices of the group companies and many other malpractices as “baseless insinuations aimed at character assassination”.

“In the context of the allegations made in the Hindenburg report dated August 10, 2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth,” Buch said in a statement issued in her personal capacity and on behalf of her husband late last night.

“Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to Sebi over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them,” the statement said.

Offering to come out with a detailed statement later, the statement said, “in the interest of complete transparency, we would be issuing a detailed statement in due course. It is unfortunate that Hindenburg, against whom Sebi has taken an enforcement action and issued a show cause notice, has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same.”

Hindenburg had Saturday night alleged that Buch and her husband Dhaval held hidden stakes in the same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds used by Vinod Adani, brother of billionaire Gautam Adani, in what is described as the money siphoning scandal.