Adani stocks shrug off initial losses as market recovers; two stocks end in green

MUMBAI: Adani group stocks on Monday shrugged of initial losses resulting from Hindenburg Research allegations against market regulator, as a rise in broader market helped two of the group companies ended in green.

Hindenburg on Saturday evening alleged that a conflict of interest is preventing Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch from doing a thorough probe into allegations against Adani group.

Buch as well as the Adani group issued denials on Sunday.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship, slid as much as 5.5 per cent in early Mumbai trading and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd plunged 17 per cent as all of the conglomerate's 10 stocks traded lower.

But the stocks pared bulk of the losses during the day.

At the close of trade, Adani Green Energy Ltd as well as Ambuja Cement Ltd ended in green.

Taken together, the Adani stocks lost Rs 22,064 crore in market capitalisation.

Adani Enterprises ended with a loss of 1.09 per cent while Adani Energy Solutions closed 3.7 per cent lower.

At close of trading in Mumbai, Adani Wilmar had slumped 4.14 per cent over Friday's closing price, Adani Total Gas dropped by 4.03 per cent, NDTV declined by 3.08 per cent, and Adani Ports dipped 2.02 per cent.

ACC ended with a loss of 1.55 per cent and Adani Power 0.65 per cent on the BSE.