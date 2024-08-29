Reliance Industries to be among world’s top 30 most valuable companies: Mukesh Ambani

Asia’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) - will be among the world’s top 30 most valuable companies in the near future. At the end of Thursday's trading session, Reliance had a market capitalisation of ₹ 20.58 lakh crore, the highest for any listed Indian company.

“Our future is far brighter than our past. For example, Reliance took over two decades to be amongst the Top 500 companies globally. The following two decades saw us joining the league of the world's Top-50 most valuable companies. With our strategic adoption of Deep-Tech and Advance Manufacturing, I can clearly see Reliance earning a place in the Top-30 League in the near future,” said Ambani the company's 47th annual general meeting (AGM).

Meanwhile, the Board of RIL will meet on September 5 to consider and approve a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

"The Board of Directors is scheduled to be held September 5, 2024, to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by a capitalization of reserves," the company said in a filing. Following the announcement, shares of RIL jumped over 2% in intraday trade on Thursday.

Ambani said the shareholders will be rewarded handsomely from time to time as the company keeps growing. “I have supreme confidence in the robust performance and bright future growth prospects of all our businesses. When our shareholders are rewarded, Reliance grows faster and creates more value. This virtuous cycle has been the guarantor of your company’s perpetual progress," he said.

Commenting on the merger with Walt Disney which received Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval on Wednesday, Ambani said that the partnership marks the beginning of a new era in India's entertainment industry.

“We are combining content creation with digital streaming. Our digital-first approach will deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices. We will cater to every consumer's tastes. We will provide world-class digital entertainment across the spectrum. We are excited about this partnership. I warmly welcome Disney to the Reliance family. Just like Jio and Retail, our expanded Media business will be an invaluable growth centre in the Reliance ecosystem,” he said.