Government has kept banks stable in last 10 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Indian banking system is critical to the growth of the nation and the government in the last 10 years has been extremely cautious so that banks remain stable.

“The intention is to keep our banks safe, stable, healthy, and after 10 years you are seeing the outcome,” the finance minister said while replying to a debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.