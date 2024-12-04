Business

Government has kept banks stable in last 10 years, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She added that the metrics of the banks are healthy so they can go to the market and raise bonds, raise loans and run their business accordingly.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman FILE | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Indian banking system is critical to the growth of the nation and the government in the last 10 years has been extremely cautious so that banks remain stable.

“The intention is to keep our banks safe, stable, healthy, and after 10 years you are seeing the outcome,” the finance minister said while replying to a debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Banking Bill seeks to resolve issues about unclaimed deposits, nomination among 17 other changes

Today the banks are being professionally run, the public sector banks are safe, stable and healthy, and have performed exceptionally well in recent years. She added that the metrics of the banks are healthy so they can go to the market and raise bonds, raise loans and run their business accordingly.

She informed the lower house of parliament that total bank branches of scheduled commercial banks have increased by 3,792 in a year to reach 16,55,001 in September 2024. Out of this 85,116 branches are of public sector banks.

Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian banking system

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com