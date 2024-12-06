RBI revises FY25 GDP estimate down to 6.6%; inflation outlook raised

MUMBAI: The RBI has lowered its real GDP growth projection for 2024-25 to 6.6% from the earlier estimate of 7.2%. This sharp revision follows a subdued second-quarter GDP growth of 5.4%, compared to the RBI’s earlier estimate of 7%.

The country’s central bank has now pegged third-quarter GDP growth at 6.8% and fourth-quarter GDP at 7.2%. Real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2025-26 is projected at 6.9%, with the second quarter at 7.3%.

“Looking ahead, robust kharif foodgrain production and good rabi prospects, coupled with an expected pickup in industrial activity and sustained buoyancy in services augur well for private consumption. Investment activity is expected to pick up. Resilient world trade prospects should provide support to external demand and exports. Headwinds from geopolitical uncertainties, volatility in international commodity prices, and geo-economic fragmentation continue to pose risks to the outlook,” said the RBI in its monetary policy statement on Friday.