Stable interest rates to bring predictability for homebuyers and developers: Real Estate Industry

NEW DELHI: The real estate industry players and other stakeholders have largely welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, adding that the stability in the policy rate will promote market confidence by giving developers and homeowners.

On Friday, RBIs MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the 11th consecutive period, marking a continuation of its neutral monetary policy stance.

However, the RBI announced to cut the cash Reserve Ratio or CRR by 50 basis points from 4.5 per cent to 4 per cent. This will infuse Rs 1.16 lakh crore of liquidity in the banking system.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, emphasized the importance of this decision, stating, "Stable interest rates provide much-needed predictability for homebuyers and developers, fostering market confidence."

Other players from the real estate Industry too echoed this sentiment. Harsh Gupta, CEO of Sundream Group, highlighted the direct benefits for homebuyers: "The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent provides a much-needed stability to the real estate market. This consistency ensures home loan interest rates remain manageable, which is crucial for sustaining demand in the residential segment."