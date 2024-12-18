Markets under pressure ahead of the FOMC outcome, Sensex sheds 2,000 points in three sessions

After recovering over the past three weeks following two months of selling, India’s equity market is once again under pressure as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the crucial Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome on Wednesday night.

Additionally, a weakening rupee and underwhelming macroeconomic data are dampening market sentiment.

In the past three sessions, the benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – have shed about 2.3 per cent each with Sensex giving away nearly 2,000 points and Nifty sliding about 600 points.

The Nifty fell 137 points to settle at 24,199 on Wednesday, marking its lowest close in three weeks. The Sensex fell 502 points to close the session at 80,182.

"Persistent foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision continued to dampen sentiment… The Nifty has breached a critical support level at 24,300, and the sharp decline in the banking sector, which had been pivotal in the recovery, is now exacerbating the weakness,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.