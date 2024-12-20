Google cuts top management roles by 10 per cent for efficiency, says Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed a 10% reduction in top management roles as part of the company's drive for greater efficiency. Speaking at an all-hands meeting on Wednesday, Pichai said Google had implemented changes over the past two years to simplify operations and enhance productivity, according to a Business Insider report.

The report cited two sources who spoke to Business Insider, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Pichai noted that the changes included a 10% reduction in managers, directors, and vice presidents, according to one source.

A Google spokesperson clarified that some of the roles within the 10% were transitioned to individual contributor positions, while others were eliminated entirely.