Google CEO warns employees of anticipated job cuts throughout the year

Google might have fired over a thousand employees in the week since January 10, but CEO Sundar Pichai has told his employees to brace for more layoffs through 2024.

The Verge reported this on Wednesday, citing an internal memo. The reason Pichai mentioned in the memo were ambitious goals and a need to invest in big priorities, both of which would entail "tough choices".

It was not entirely gloom and doom though as the Google CEO made it clear that the layoffs would be nowhere near the scale of last year when 12000 employees were sent home.

According to the report, Pichai mentioned in the memo that this year's layoffs were concentrated on streamlining execution and enhancing speed by eliminating layers in certain areas.