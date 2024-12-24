Lokpal calls SEBI chief, complainants for 'oral hearing' over corruption charges

NEW DELHI: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has called SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and also complainants, including TMC MP Mahua Moitra, for an 'oral hearing' next month.

The hearing is in connection with corruption complaints being heard by it, alleging impropriety and conflict of interest based on a Hindenburg Research report, according to an official order.

The Lokpal had on November 8 sought Buch's "explanation" on the complaints filed by Moitra, a Lok Sabha member, and two others.

Buch, the chairperson of capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), was asked to submit her response within four weeks.

Hearing the case, the Lokpal said, "the named RPS (respondent public servant) has filed her response by way of an affidavit sworn on 07.12.2024 in time, raising preliminary issues as well as giving explanation allegation-wise".

"Further, we deem it appropriate that the RPS, as well as the complainants, can be given the opportunity of oral hearing to clarify their positions taken in the complaints or the affidavit, as the case may be," according to the December 19 order signed by Lokpal chairperson Justice AM Khanwilkar and five other members.

Accordingly, the Lokpal has asked the registry to issue notices to the RPS as well as the complainant(s) to avail of the opportunity of oral hearing on January 28.

"It will be open to the RPS as well as the complainant to authorise an advocate to espouse their cause, if they so desire at the time of oral hearing," the order said.

The Lokpal said, "it is appropriate and in the interest of justice that the complainants are provided a copy of the affidavit and documents filed by the RPS by way of response to the respective complainants and the supplementary affidavits".