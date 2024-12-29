Section of Akasa Air pilots seeks detailed DGCA audit

MUMBAI: Resentment among a section of Akasa Air pilots continued allegedly over training issues with these pilots seeking a detailed DGCA audit of the airline a day after the regulator ordered the suspension of two senior airline officials for certain lapses, according to a communication.

In a detailed communication to the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA on Saturday, the section of pilots has also mentioned that they are in the process of forming a pilots' union at the airline.

Queries to Akasa Air on this issue remained unanswered.

According to the communication, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has served 10 showcause notices to the airline in recent weeks for various alleged lapses.

Earlier this month, allegations related to pilot training practices and attrition of pilots made by the section of pilots were termed baseless and untrue by the airline.