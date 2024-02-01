Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman proposes extension of tax benefits to start-ups

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday proposed the extension of tax benefits to start-ups, and investments made by sovereign wealth funds have been now extended by one year till March 31, 2025. Start-ups see this as a good signal from the government.

Mayuresh Raut, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Seafund, says this indicates that there will be continuation of beneficial policies and friendly institutional investor policies.

During her budget speech, the finance minister said that PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 43 crore loans aggregating to Rs 22.5 lakh crore for entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth. "Besides that, Fund of Funds, Start Up India, and Start Up Credit Guarantee schemes are assisting our youth," she said.

Also, 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been disbursed to women entrepreneurs so far.

A new scheme to strengthen deep tech In order to strengthen emerging technologies such as deep-tech, FM also announced that a new scheme will be launched for defence purposes and expediting ‘atmanirbharta’. She also pointed out this will be a golden era for the tech-savvy youth.