Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at North Block in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Business

Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Focus on youth, women, farmers, poor, asserts FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Cabinet clears pre-election Budget 2024-25

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the pre-election budget 2024-25. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sensex climbs 248. 4 points to 72,000. 51 in early trade ahead of interim Budget; Nifty up 62. 65 points to 21,788. 35

7% plus growth looks like the new normal in FY2024 & beyond: SBI Research

- Before the FM presents the vote on account, here is a quick look at the credit flow numbers for the last 9 months (Apr—Dec2023).

- At ₹22.8 trillion, in the first 9 months of this fiscal year, credit flow is a 1.6x, compared to ₹14.1 trillion for the same period, previous fiscal.

- Credit flow growth across sectors, such Agri (1.5x), MSME (1.7x), Infra (6.2x) and Services (1.4x), over previous period, is outstanding!

- Rural credit is booming, which discredits all talk of rural distress.

-With such credit flow numbers, 7% plus growth looks like the new normal in FY2024 and beyond. - SBI Research

FM and team at Finance Ministry

Searching for a shape of budget to come | Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM explains, "Vote on Account is explicitly mentioned in the Constitution’s Article 116. Parliamentary approval is required for expenditure out of the Consolidated Fund (Articles 113, 114). When this is not possible and the prescribed procedures cannot be followed, Article 116 provides a temporary reprieve. After all, the government cannot cease to function because it has no money. This provision is used when elections have been called and the incumbent government is a caretaker."

Searching for a shape of budget to come

FICCI asks

- FICCI recommends rationalizing the patent box regime by extending the 10% concessional tax rate to sale of patented products made in India

- For MSMEs, FICCI calls for revising qualifying criteria for mandatory TReDS platform registration to companies with over Rs 250 crore turnover, against the current Rs 500 crore threshold

- On easing compliances, FICCI suggests rationalizing TDS rates into 2-3 slabs and introducing a small negative list of payments not liable for TDS

Budget 2024: Industries seek tax incentives to boost innovation, investment

Budget 2024: What to expect and what to look out for?

FM arrives at the Finance Ministry

TNIE EDITORIAL | A Balance Act

A judicious mix of economic reforms and social schemes will give the interim budget a respectable look.

  • At a time when levels of unemployment and inflation are ruling high, the government’s focus on the youth is reasonable

  • In order to help improve farmers’ income, the government may want to look at the latest technologies and new markets

  • Welfare schemes on housing, water and electricity look unavoidable

  • There is talk of providing relief on fuel prices and taxes

  •  Industry group CII has requested that capital expenditure be increased by a fifth to Rs 12 lakh crore over last year’s allocation

  • CII has also asked the Centre to expand support to state capital expenditures in the form of interest-free, 50-year loans to the tune of about Rs 30,000 crore

Balance social schemes and reforms in interim budget

Will present full budget once new govt is formed: A confident PM 

In his customary interaction with the media before the Budget Session outside the Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in his third straight victory in the coming Lok Sabha polls and claimed that the full budget would be presented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government when it is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Expert Speak | What a budget should ideally do: Anil K Sood

- Purpose of government spending: Improving quality of life

- Fairness with economic rationale as the main principle for allocation

- Public provision of services: Get guided by changes in cost of living

- Negotiation for resources is a legitimate instrument, but timing of public spending to election cycles is not

- Focus on provision of quality public service, and not the lazy substitutes

What a budget should ideally do

Modi 2.0 govt's last Budget before LS polls

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will, at 11 am, present the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like the youth, women, farmers and the poor

- Her sixth straight Budget will present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government's triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward

- The Budget she will present is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament's nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April

- A vote on account seeks approvals for essential expenditure outlays until the polls, while the interim Budget broadly includes an assessment of the current state of the economy, current/capex expenditures, and receipts, as well as revised estimates of the current financial year and estimates for the year ahead

- The interim Budget presents an occasion for spectacle just weeks ahead of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force

- A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and her team of officials a day before presentation of the Interim Budget 2024, at her North Block office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.
