Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Focus on youth, women, farmers, poor, asserts FM Nirmala Sitharaman

- Before the FM presents the vote on account, here is a quick look at the credit flow numbers for the last 9 months (Apr—Dec2023).

- At ₹22.8 trillion, in the first 9 months of this fiscal year, credit flow is a 1.6x, compared to ₹14.1 trillion for the same period, previous fiscal.

- Credit flow growth across sectors, such Agri (1.5x), MSME (1.7x), Infra (6.2x) and Services (1.4x), over previous period, is outstanding!

- Rural credit is booming, which discredits all talk of rural distress.

-With such credit flow numbers, 7% plus growth looks like the new normal in FY2024 and beyond. - SBI Research