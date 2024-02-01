How the opposition reacted to FM Nirmala Sitaraman's Budget 2024 speech

Chidambaram said, "Who has benefited from this Budget? Certainly, not the poor. Not the youth looking desperately for jobs. Not those who have been laid off. Not the bulk of the taxpayers. Not the homemaker. Not the thinking Indians who are shocked by the growing inequality, the rise of the number of billionaires and the wealth being accumulated in the hands of the 1 per cent of the population. Certainly, not you."

"The government's focus on pushing the 'new' tax regime, which has few takers due to various reasons, is unjust and will rob the ordinary taxpayer of the minimal social security they may receive under the old tax regime," Chidambaram added.

He went on to claim that the government is determined to promote the fortunes of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Ahmedabad at the expense of other financial centers.

Chidambaram further criticized the government for ignoring the headwinds faced by India and the world, as listed in the Economic Survey.

"The government is living in its own imaginary world and the budget speech did not acknowledge the challenges faced," he stated.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it one of the shortest budget speeches on record.

"It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation. She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that investment has come down significantly," Tharoor claimed.