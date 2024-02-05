Argentina inflation to soar to 250% this year: OECD

PARIS: Argentina's inflation rate is expected to skyrocket to 250.6 percent this year and its economy to shrink more than previously forecast, the OECD said Monday.

The sharp downgrade comes as libertarian new President Javier Milei launches sweeping reforms that have triggered protests in Latin America's third biggest economy.

"High inflation and sizeable fiscal tightening are projected to result in an output decline in Argentina in 2024 before growth recovers in 2025 as reforms start to take effect," the OECD said in an update to its world economic outlook report.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development had forecast average annual inflation of 157.1 percent in its last report in November.

But the OECD said consumer price increases in Argentina -- and Turkey -- "accelerated in late 2023, implying a strong carryover effect for average annual inflation in 2024".