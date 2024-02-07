Tamil Nadu top employer in manufacturing sector

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu employed highest number of people in manufacturing sector followed by Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, as perAnnual Survey of Industries (ASI) for 2020-21 and 2021-22. These states contributed about 54% of total manufacturing employment in both the years.

Among the major states, in terms of gross value added (GVA), Gujarat remained at the top in 2020-21 and in the second position in 2021-22 while Maharashtra ranked first in 2021-22 and second in 2020-21. These two states were followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in both the years. The top five states, taken together contributed about 53% of the total manufacturing GVA of the country in 2020- 21 as well as in 2021-22, as per the survey.

“Due to Covid pandemic, there had been a marginal fall in employment in 2020-21 which was more than compensated in the subsequent year i.e. in 2021-22 with total estimated employment in the sector showing a robust growth of 7.0 % year-on-year (YoY). The estimated number of persons engaged in this sector in 2021-22 has exceeded the pre-pandemic level (that is 2018-19) by more than 9.35 lakh,” said Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in a statement.

Average emoluments also registered an increase with average salary earned per employee in this sector had gone up by 1.7% in 2020-21 and by 8.3% in 2021-22 in comparison to respective previous years.