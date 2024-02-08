Market falls sharply after RBI keeps repo rates unchanged for the sixth time

MUMBAI: India’s equity market fell sharply on Thursday morning after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, where it kept the repo rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time. The benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50- fell almost 1% each at about 11 am. The 30-share index Sensex shed more than 700 points to 71,400-71,500 levels while the Nifty50 fell 220 points to 21,710 level.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained the repo rate at 6.5%. Five out of six members voted in favour of keeping the rate unchanged. Das said that monetary policy must continue to be actively disinflationary. RBI has kept the CPI Inflation target for next year at 4.5%.

“For the financial markets, particularly the bond and equity markets, the unchanged interest rates signal continuity in borrowing costs, influencing investor sentiments. Equity markets may experience a boost as lower borrowing costs encourage corporate investments and consumer spending, potentially leading to higher stock valuations. However, bond markets might exhibit a subdued reaction as expectations for rate cuts are postponed,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research.