Google announces USD 27 million funding to boost AI training for people in Europe

LONDON: Google on Monday announced the 25 million euros ($26.98 million) funding from Google.org to support artificial intelligence (AI) training and skills for people across Europe, with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved communities.

The company announced the funding as part of its AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe. Google will start by dedicating 10 million euros to equipping workers with the skills they need to avoid being left behind.

“AI has enormous potential to transform the world for the better. Yet research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” Adrian Brown, Executive Director, Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google, said in a blogpost.

“This new programme will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he added.