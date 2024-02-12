Launch of UPI services in Sri Lanka, Mauritius symbol of Global South cooperation: PM Modi

"The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka and Mauritius will benefit from this initiative. This will reduce the dependence on hard currency. The use of UPI and Rupay card facilities will enable payments in our own currency at a cheaper rate," PM Modi said.

"This launch is a symbol of Global South cooperation. Our relations are historic. Over the past 10 years, we have shown how India stands firm with its neighbour in challenging times," PM Modi added.

Nations that are regarded as having a relatively low level of economic and industrial development are referred to as the Global South.

A key emphasis of the Indian government has been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only, but other countries, too, benefit from it.

Also, RuPay card services have been launched in Mauritius today. The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay Card for settlements both in India and Mauritius.