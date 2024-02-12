'Demerger process to be completed in next 9-12 months', says Vedanta's aluminium business head

"We also need approval from our current lenders in the allocation of debt across the various entities that will be separated. So that's playing out at the moment. It's not directly within our hands. So unfortunately I'm not in a position to tell you categorically when it will occur. We are confident that in the next 9 to 12 months the demerger will be completed," Slaven said.

The move, he said, will be an evolutionary step for Vedanta's aluminium business as it will help Vedanta Aluminium to chart out its own course.

"I think more fundamentally it enables our investors and Vedanta Resources to really have a much better understanding of the opportunities and potential of the aluminium business.

"It will become much more visible as it would be a pure-play. We will have a dedicated management team, a dedicated board of directors will be able to chart our own strategy with input from the investor community," Slaven said.

About capacity expansion plans for 2024-25, he said that the company will see a significant change in its business because the refinery expansions at Lanjigarh will be effectively completed by the end of next fiscal year.