Paytm shares plunge nearly 8 percent; hit 52-week low

NEW DELHI: Shares of One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm on Tuesday plunged nearly 8 per cent a day after RBI Governor Das ruled out any review of the central bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), saying that its decisions are well thought out.

The stock of the company tumbled 7.50 per cent at Rs 390.90 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of One97 Communications dropped 7.28 per cent at Rs 391.45 per piece on the NSE.

During intra-day trade, the shares of the fintech company reached its 52-week low of Rs 385.60 on the NSE and Rs 385.75 on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark jumped 436.83 points or 0.61 per cent at 71,509.32, while NSE Nifty advanced 0.56 per cent at 21,737.75 points.