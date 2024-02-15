Markets rise for third straight day on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M, positive global cues; Sensex surges 227 points

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000 mark while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level on Thursday on hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI, and positive global cues.

Heavy demand for auto, energy and utility stocks also boosted the momentum as the market consolidated the gains, traders said.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38 points. The index touched a high of 72,164.97 points and a low of 71,644.44 points during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 70.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 21,910.75 points.

Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note but turned volatile soon after. During the day, the indices witnessed a range-bound trading with a positive bias and buying accelerated in the second half of the trading session.

Shares of HDFC Bank surged 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,413.75 apiece against its previous close.