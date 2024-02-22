SpiceJet secures Rs 1,060 crore in capital boost, plans operational expansion amid job cuts

NEW DELHI: Promoter Ajay Singh-led airline SpiceJet has raised Rs 316 crore from investors in its second tranche of capital infusion with the total fund infusion going up to Rs 1,060 crore.

"SpiceJet has raised an additional Rs 316 crore, bringing the total investments raised to Rs 1,060 crore under its preferential issue. The combined sum reflects strong investor confidence in SpiceJet's future and unlocks exciting opportunities for the company," a spokesperson for SpiceJet said in a brief statement.

On January 27, SpiceJet completed raising the first tranche of capital infusion worth Rs 744 crore through the allotment of securities on a preferential basis.

It reportedly plans a Rs 22.50 billion fundraising effort by selling shares and warrants.