Infosys launches Responsible AI Suite to help enterprises balance innovation with ethics

BENGALURU: Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite, a part of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.
Enterprises are now identifying data privacy, security, ethics and bias as the primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI.
The Responsible AI Suite, a set of 10+ offerings built around the scan, shield and steer framework, is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical considerations, Infosys said.
The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises, the company said. While Scan includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal obligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth for compliance status of all AI projects, Shield focuses on building technical guardrails, checks, and accelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It also consists of specialised solutions for AI security.
Steer framework offers advisory and consulting services, supporting strong and efficient AI governance for innovation. Offerings include AI strategy formulation, legal consultation, and contract reviews.
The Responsible AI Coalition will bring together startups, cloud service providers, and technology partners to further the common goal of advancing responsible AI. It will also lead a special working group of noted academicians, influencers, policymakers, and industry leaders to aid in shaping solutions that help set new industry standards in the responsible AI space, the company added.
Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, “With the challenges of Responsible AI currently forcing many enterprises to slow their progress towards achieving scaled value with AI, smart offerings such as Infosys Topaz’s Responsible AI suite can clear the path to help them accelerate their critical AI initiatives.”
Commenting on the launch, Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "Responsible and ethical AI deployment is a business imperative as technology evolves. Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite is a significant stride in helping our clients better manage their AI-first journey."