Infosys launches Responsible AI Suite to help enterprises balance innovation with ethics

BENGALURU: Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of its Responsible AI Suite, a part of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI.

Enterprises are now identifying data privacy, security, ethics and bias as the primary challenges in their pursuit of innovation with AI.

The Responsible AI Suite, a set of 10+ offerings built around the scan, shield and steer framework, is designed to help enterprises balance innovation with ethical considerations, Infosys said.

The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises, the company said. While Scan includes solutions to help identify the overall AI risk posture, legal obligations, vulnerabilities, and generate a single source of truth for compliance status of all AI projects, Shield focuses on building technical guardrails, checks, and accelerators that are responsible by design across the AI lifecycle. It also consists of specialised solutions for AI security.