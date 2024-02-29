Exceeding expectations, Q3 GDP growth takes giant leap of 8.4%

February, 29 is a bonus day, thanks to the leap year. And in a befitting way, India's growth took a giant leap with its economic heart beating faster than everyone's expectations.

The second advance estimates released Thursday showed Q3 GDP growth jumping a jaunty 8.4% -- way past consensus projections of 6.8%.

As for the full fiscal year FY24, growth rate is expected to sign off with 7.6%, thanks to private investments, the long-awaited deputy reporting for duty. The projected 7.6% is, again, higher than market and the RBI's estimate of 7%.

Given the election year, the better-than-expected growth performance allows the government to cap off its second term neatly tied with a bow. Though uneven rural recovery and as a result, private consumption, which lost a bit of its roar, seem to be dragging down overall growth, other sub-segments are giving the economy an energetic stir.

In absolute numbers, real GDP is estimated at Rs 172.90 lakh crore, as against FY23's Rs 160.71 lakh crore. In Q3 growth is pegged at Rs 43.72 lakh crore compared to Rs 40.35 lakh crore a year before. On a sequential basis, Q3 growth stood at a modest 4.4%.