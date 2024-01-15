Global economic slowdown headed for worst phase in three decades: WEF study

DAVOS: Global economic growth is estimated to fall to its lowest rate in three decades by 2030 amid the ongoing economic and geopolitical shocks, a new report said on Monday.

Releasing the Future of Growth Report 2024 here ahead of its annual meeting of world leaders, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said this downturn is exacerbating a range of interconnected global challenges, including the climate crisis and a weakening social contract, which are collectively reversing progress in global development.

The report called for a new approach to economic growth that balances efficiency with long-term sustainability and equity, examining speed, and quality together.

Analysing the quality of growth across 107 economies, it found that high-income economies score high on innovation and inclusion, while lower-income economies on sustainability.