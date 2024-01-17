Market Crash: Sensex sheds 1400 points, Nifty down almost 400 points; HDFC Bank falls over 7 per cent

Domestically, even though the economy is doing well and corporate earnings are good, all these positives are in the price and the valuations are elevated warranting a correction. The mid and small-cap space is highly overvalued and is sustained at high levels only by the high liquidity in the system. Some profit booking and moving the money to fixed income can be considered now,” added Vijayakumar.



Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said that PSU Banks are outperforming in a weak market as they have valuation comfort as well as a tailwind in bullish momentum in the PSU space.



“Most of the PSU banks are likely to post a strong set of earnings. I believe their outperformance is likely to continue where Bank of India is my top pick in small PSU banks, while SBI from large-cap names should also catch up the momentum,” added Meena.



“If we talk about the overall market, then 21650–21500 is a key demand zone for the Nifty. Until buy-on-dip texture is continued, while below 21500, we can expect short-term weakness towards the 21000–20800 zone,” said Meena.