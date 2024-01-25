PV solar panel manufacturer Alpex Solar to raise around Rs. 75 crore through IPO

Founded in 1993 by Ashwani Sehgal, Monica Sehgal, and Vipin Sehgal, Alpex Solar manufactures PV modules using both monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies.



In H1FY2024, the company registered a revenue of Rs. 207.13 crore, compared to Rs. 183.93 crore in FY2023. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 10.02 crore in H1FY2024, up from Rs. 3.74 crore in FY2023.



Alpex Solar entered solar panel manufacturing in 2007, establishing a state-of-the-art facility spread over 150,000 sq. ft. in Greater Noida with a 450 MW capacity. This capacity can be further expanded to 1.2 GW within the existing infrastructure. Due to its R&D prowess, manufacturing excellence, and deep talent pool, the company has emerged as one of the preferred suppliers of PV panels.

With over 200 employees, including celebrated professionals from within and beyond the solar sector, Alpex Solar continues to grow its presence in the industry.