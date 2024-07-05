Report reveals tier II cities outperform major metros with 11 per cent rise in housing sales

The top 10 Tier II cities are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Nashik, Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam and Mohali-- contributed 80 per cent to the total sales in 30 small towns.

These 10 cities together clocked sales of 1,68,998 residential units in 2023-24, up 11 per cent from 1,51,706 homes in 2022-23.

The other 20 Tier II cities are Bhopal, Lucknow, Goa, Coimbatore, Raipur, Vijayawada, Indore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Mangalore, Guntur, Bhiwadi, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Agra, Mysore, Sonepat, Panipat and Amritsar.

Samir Jasuja, founder and managing director at PropEquity said, "Tier II cities performed better than Tier I cities due to lower property prices and growth potential." Affordability is enabling the dream of owning a home a reality for a growing middle class in these smaller cities, he added.

"These cities are also experiencing economic booms due to the setting up of small and medium enterprises (SME) businesses and industries. Government push on infrastructure creation is another major reason for rising demand in Tier II cities," Jasuja said.

PropEquity, which is listed on the stock exchanges, data showed that the West zone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the total sales in 30 Tier II cities. Major cities falling in the state of Gujarat saw huge demand.