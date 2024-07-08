Map wars: Bhavish Aggarwal nudges Indian developers to exit Google Maps, move to Ola Maps

NEW DELHI: Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday nudged Indian developers to shun Google Maps and wooed them with one-year free access to Ola Maps, as the noted tech entrepreneur highlighted how its in-house navigation tool is "outperforming" rivals on key metrics.

Aggarwal's latest post offering sweeteners for Indian developers to try out Ola Maps comes within days of his announcement that Ola has exited Google Maps and shifted to its in-house navigation tools and technologies for cab operations.

The top honcho of Ola who has in the past championed the cause of India's digital sovereignty argued that the Western apps to map India have been used for "too long".

Stating that such systems fail to recognise unique challenges such as street names, urban changes and complex traffic, Aggarwal asserted that Ola Maps tackles these issues with AI-powered India-specific algorithms and real-time data from millions of vehicles.

"After #ExitAzure, it's time for Indian developers to #ExitGoogleMaps! 1 YEAR FREE access to all developers to Ola Maps on @Krutrim, more than Rs 100 crore in free credits!" he wrote in the X post.