Central Bank net more than doubles to Rs 880 cr on better asset quality

MUMBAI: Better asset quality and the resultant decline in provisioning coupled with better margins helped the public sector Central Bank of India to report a 110.53 per cent on-year jump in net income at Rs 880 crore for the June quarter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state-run lender, which has been a laggard for long on the asset quality side, said its gross NPAs improved to 4.54 per cent, an improvement of 41 bps (one basis point is a hundredth of a per cent) over 4.95 per cent a year ago.

At the same time, the net NPAs improved to 0.73 per cent, registering an improvement of 102 bps over 1.75 per cent. This has given the bank leeway to improve its provision coverage ratio as well which improved to 96.17, up 394 bps over 92.23.