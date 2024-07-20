Microsoft systems global outage: Five Indian AMCs report disruptions in functioning

NEW DELHI: Mutual fund industry AMFI on Saturday said the outage in Microsoft services impacted five asset management companies, which reported disruptions to some important functions but the issues were resolved during the day.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

A new CrowdStrike (cybersecurity software firm) update was being cited as the cause of the outage, which impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops.

In a statement on Saturday, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said that all the asset management companies (AMCs), their Mutual Funds and Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) functioned without any impact.

"Out of the 44 AMCs, there were 5 AMCs who reported disruptions to some important functions, which were resolved during the day and did not have any material impact on operations," it added.