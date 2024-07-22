Budget 2024: A question of balances

The Indian industry is keenly looking forward to the Union Budget 2024 to be presented on 23 July 2024. In light of the results of the 2024 general elections, the government has to be pragmatic and balanced to keep the electorate in the good books, as also balance industry expectations and promote ease of doing business in the country. There has to be a sustained push towards developing a dynamic economy, increasing the GDP, focus of developing existing infrastructure, and avenues to promote job creation in the country. The industry also needs to be assured that the government cares about the ease of doing business philosophy it promotes around the world and the same is not merely a lip service.

On the Goods and Service Tax (GST) front, the government over the last couple of weeks has issued a slew of notifications to clear some of the burning issues in the industry. However, the industry has long standing demands for GST which are still required to be addressed. The industry would like the introduction of GST Amnesty Schemes which is a long-standing demand, for a conditional waiver of interest or penalty on demands [FY 17-18 to 19-20] subject to the entire demand being paid by March 2025.

Other important legislative actions to look forward are directions to authorities and enforcement agencies not to coerce taxpayers for recovery, because of unpaid tax dues owning to common trade practices. Mechanisms to streamline the Input Service Distributor scheme and providing additional clarity on invoicing and cross charge to claim / distribute input credit, rate rationalization on certain household items taking into account the recommendations of the group of ministers, rationalization of input tax credit provisions to remove tax cascading like introducing facility to file revised returns, are also some of the key asks. Discussions are also expected on the review of the provisions related to online gaming, relaxation of blocked credits provisions by excluding necessary expenses incurred in the furtherance of business of exempted supplies from its ambit, provisions around introducing a national tribunal for advance rulings to remove discrepancies across states, and expediting the setup of the GST Appellate Tribunal.