Budget 2024: Changes will be made to IBC to strengthen tribunals: Finance Minister

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said appropriate changes will be made to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and steps will be taken to strengthen tribunals in the country.

She also proposed an integrated technology platform for improving outcomes under the Code, besides additional debt recovery tribunals to be set up in the country.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, she proposed the development of digital public infra application for productivity gains, business opportunities and innovation by the private sector.

She informed that the IBC has resolved more than 1,000 cases, which has resulted in a realisation of Rs 3.3 lakh crore to creditors.