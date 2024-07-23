Budget 2024: Standard deduction under New Tax regime to Rs 75,000 proposed

NEW DELHI: As expected, the Union Budget did offer some relief for individual taxpayers. The standard deduction for salaried employees has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for those opting for the New Tax regime.

Similarly, the deduction on family pension for pensioners has been enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

“This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while making the announcement.

The budget also tweaked the tax rate structure under the new tax regime as following: