There’s big money on jobs, but will the needle move?

Besides the direct benefit incentives, the government has announced an ambitious skilling scheme, in collaboration with employers, for upgrading 20 lakh youth over the next 5 years. As a sweetener the model skilling loan scheme will now provide loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh per trainee.

But are all these measures enough to move the needle?

Growing joblessness

Let’s look for a moment at the size of the problem. According to private data agency, the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate – the percentage of people unemployed – stood at 9.2% in June this year. This is a sharp increase from 7% in May 2024.

Slice the numbers further and one realizes it is the youth that bears the yoke – 83% of the jobless population is under the age of 34, according to the India Employment Report 2024 published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD).

The problem is big. According to CMIE, the unemployment rate for youth aged 20-24 soared to an alarming 44.49% in early 2024, while nearly 16% of urban youth aged 15-29 were jobless in 2022-23 due to inadequate skills and a lack of quality jobs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) managing director Rohit Jawa bemoaned the poor growth in sales of the company’s consumer products at just 3% in the past financial year and put it down to low employment levels and wages as well as food inflation in rural India.

To address the problem, and to account for the new numbers entering the workforce, the recent government’s Economic Survey estimates the economy must generate 80 lakh jobs annually for the next 30 years. Even if the schemes proposed by the government run full pelt, and they reach 100% target, we still have a shortfall of one crore jobs in every 5-year cycle.