Will respond at right time, says Ola CEO Bhavish on MapMyIndia lawsuit

BENGALURU: Ola Electric founder and chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday said the company would respond to the lawsuit filed by MapMyIndia at the right time.

MapMyIndia has sued Ola Electric, accusing it of copying its data to create Ola Maps.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Aggarwal said Ola Electric is not even in the maps business. "There are opportunistic players across, and we will get back to them at the right time," he said.

While talking about the company's Rs 6,146 crore IPO, he also said that they are producing their own cells, and added that commercial production of the cells will begin by next year. He said after trial and commercial production, they will be using cells in new products.

The company plans to continue investing in R&D and technology, as well as in developing its cell manufacturing capabilities at its Gigafactory.