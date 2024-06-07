Chandrababu Naidu family-run Heritage Foods shares jump 56%, promoters richer by Rs 870 crore

The re-emergence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu as a central figure in national politics and his party's landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections has prompted investors to latch on to shares of Heritage Foods Limited, a company promoted by the members of Naidu family.

The stock has gained 56% this week, making members of his family, especially the two key stakeholders - Nara Lokesh and Bhuvaneshwari Nara - richer by around Rs 870 crores during the past five trading session period.

The shares of Heritage Foods zoomed 10% on Friday to settle at Rs 661.75 a piece. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs Rs 6,140 crore.

Nara Lokesh is Naidu's son.

According to data available on the BSE, Nara Lokesh held nearly 11% stake as on March 31, 2024, while Bhuvaneshwari Nara had a 24.37% stake in the company.

The entire promoter group held a 42.4% stake. This included a 6% holding via Megabid Finance and Investment Private Limited where the mother and the son are the two directors.