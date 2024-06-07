Is the INDIA bloc hoping to pull off a Maharashtra in Delhi?

So, it's official. Narendra Modi is returning to the helm for the third time after the NDA parliamentary meet endorsed him wholeheartedly on Friday.

The garland for the Prime Minister at the event might have included Aparajita (invincible) flowers, used to worship Shakti. However, the cloak of invincibility that covered Modi after the previous two elections has disappeared, with the BJP's seat tally slipping to 240.

All it will take now is for a few allies to be rubbed the wrong way, and the INDIA alliance might find an opportunity to form the government.

For its part, the opposition alliance is keeping communication channels open.

TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien met Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai on Thursday night, and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi on Friday.

Sources said that at the Matoshree meeting, it was decided that Akhilesh would keep the conversation going with Nitish Kumar, a close friend of his late father. "The INDIA bloc believes that the NDA will not survive long as the BJP has proven deadly for regional parties," SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari told The New Indian Express. He added that he would not be surprised if Akhilesh has already spoken to Nitish Kumar or even Naidu.

"There was a meeting between Naidu and DMK leader Stalin too. There will be more interactions that are not in the public eye," Tiwari revealed.

Fissures within BJP and fears of a Faustian bargain

There is also buzz that all is not well within the BJP itself after the diminished showing. Another source mentioned that alliance partners, particularly the regional parties led by Naidu and Nitish, are aware they might be entering a Faustian bargain and will remain wary. This keeps possibilities open.

"It must be remembered that Akhilesh was keen to field Nitish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh when the latter was part of the INDIA alliance and to promote him as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Due to the Congress's indecision over the convener post of the INDIA alliance, Nitish opted out and returned to the NDA, under whose umbrella JD(U) has now won 12 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. This means Congress is in no position to negotiate with the Bihar CM, but the regional parties can lead negotiations whenever the opportunity arises," a source said.