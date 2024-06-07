'Pawan nahi aandhi hai': All-round love fest as NDA elects Modi as its leader

The NDA parliamentary party meet where Narendra Modi was confirmed as the PM choice on Friday had many memorable moments.

When PM Modi arrived, he was greeted by MPs with the slogan Jai Jagannath. This came against the backdrop of the BJP's grand performance in Odisha where the famous Puri Jagannath temple is situated. Earlier, when Modi used to come to party events, he was usually welcomed with Jai Shri Ram but this changed at the meeting. Modi also began his address by chanting Jai Jagannath.

At the end of his speech, PM Modi was greeted with a garland of blue aparajita flowers. "Aparajita" means "invincible" and the blue aparajita is used by Hindus to worship Shakti. He was garlanded by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the leaders of all other NDA partners.