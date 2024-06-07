'Pawan nahi aandhi hai': All-round love fest as NDA elects Modi as its leader

The NDA parliamentary party meet where Narendra Modi was confirmed as the PM choice on Friday had many memorable moments.
When PM Modi arrived, he was greeted by MPs with the slogan Jai Jagannath. This came against the backdrop of the BJP's grand performance in Odisha where the famous Puri Jagannath temple is situated. Earlier, when Modi used to come to party events, he was usually welcomed with Jai Shri Ram but this changed at the meeting. Modi also began his address by chanting Jai Jagannath.
At the end of his speech, PM Modi was greeted with a garland of blue aparajita flowers. "Aparajita" means "invincible" and the blue aparajita is used by Hindus to worship Shakti. He was garlanded by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the leaders of all other NDA partners.
Nitish Kumar in his speech at the meet said in a lighter vein, "Mai to chahta hu aaj hi aap PM fir se ban jay aur kam shuru ho jay" (I want you to become PM today and start working).
Nitish also drew the attention of everyone when he tried to touch the feet of PM Modi, something the latter stopped him from doing. Much water has indeed flowed under the bridge since the days when Nitish famously refused to share the stage with Modi.
The chiefs of all the NDA parties were seated on stage. Modi took everyone by surprise when he stood up from his chair to make way for Naidu to address the meet. Naidu wanted to go from behind Modi but Modi stood up and requested him to go in front of him. It was the TDP chief who proposed Modi's name as the NDA candidate for the post of Prime Minister.
The other hero of the spectacular win in Andhra Pradesh also received special attention. Lavishing praise on Pawan Kalyan, Modi said, "Pawan nahi aandhi hai" (This Pawan is not a wind but a storm).
Earlier, declaring his support to Modi as leader of the NDA, Pawan Kalyan had hailed the PM as an inspiration.
Interestingly, PM Modi patted the shoulder of UP CM Yogi Adityanath when the latter came to honour him with a shawl for the NDA's victory. This sent a message that all is well as far as Yogi's place in the party is concerned even though the BJP had not fared well in UP.
The PM also affectionately placed his hand on the head of Chirag Paswan when the latter was returning to his chair after addressing the meet.