Unanimous decisions, mutual trust are at core of this alliance: Modi in NDA meet

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA on Friday, thanked his coalition partners and remarked that mutual trust is at the core of the alliance.
At a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party in the central hall of the old Parliament House, Modi was unanimously elected by the MPs and coalition partners as the leader of the alliance.
He will now be sworn in as prime minister for the third time on Sunday.
Speaking at the meeting, Modi said, "this is the most successful alliance in India's history... Our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions."
He added that the alliance is committed to the principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' (all religions are equal).
Modi further claimed that the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.
"I am very fortunate that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of the NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you. When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, and then I emphasised one thing, which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is built on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset," the senior BJP leader said.
Wasting no time in attacking the opposition, Modi said, "I see the results as a grand victory for the NDA but the opposition tried to reject our victory... I strongly feel people of the INDI alliance belong to the previous century when they question tech advancements like EVMs, Aadhaar."
"Power of India's democracy that those questioning EVMs and the Election Commission were silenced after results," he claimed.
Modi also took pot shots at the Congress, saying that the principal opposition party couldn't touch the 100-seat mark after 10 years and adding that their total seats in the last three Lok Sabha elections were fewer than the BJP's tally in this election alone.
Balance regional aspirations, say allies
Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar endorsed Modi as the leader of the NDA with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests.
Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here, BJP allies JD(S) leader HD Kumarswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and HAM (S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, among others, supported the proposal moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA.
"Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society," Naidu said.
Naidu said Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh helped the TDP win 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India in a big way and also pay attention to Bihar.
"We are confident that Modi will develop India and we will wholeheartedly support him every passing day," Kumar said.