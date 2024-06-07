Unanimous decisions, mutual trust are at core of this alliance: Modi in NDA meet

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA on Friday, thanked his coalition partners and remarked that mutual trust is at the core of the alliance.

At a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party in the central hall of the old Parliament House, Modi was unanimously elected by the MPs and coalition partners as the leader of the alliance.

He will now be sworn in as prime minister for the third time on Sunday.

Speaking at the meeting, Modi said, "this is the most successful alliance in India's history... Our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions."

He added that the alliance is committed to the principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' (all religions are equal).

Modi further claimed that the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens.

"I am very fortunate that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of the NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you. When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, and then I emphasised one thing, which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is built on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset," the senior BJP leader said.