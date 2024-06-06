JD(U) will settle for three cabinet berths, says senior leader

PATNA: The JD(U), the support of which along with the TDP is crucial for the new NDA government, will likely make a bid for "up to three" cabinet berths, a senior leader of the Nitish Kumar-led party said on Thursday.

With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after the Telugu Desam Party's 16, and leaders of the saffron party are in touch with allies over ministerial berths and other issues.

We are now eyeing up to three cabinet berths..., the JD(U) leader said.

Another top party leader said it is hopeful of a "respectable" representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

The matter of cabinet berths will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party chief Nitish Kumar ji. But, it should be respectable, Shrawan Kumar, JD(U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister, told PTI.

He also said the matter of representation in the Union cabinet should be decided keeping the 2025 Bihar assembly polls in mind.

Earlier reports have suggested that the party is keen on key ministries including defence and railway in addition to rural development, agriculture, water resources and heavy industries.